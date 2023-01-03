David Duke’s 30 leads Long Island Nets in 22-point comeback win over Raptors 905

Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. scored a game-high and career-high 30 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and four steals in Long Island’s first game of the New Year, a 22-point comeback win over Raptors 905 at Nassau Coliseum Monday night. Final score: 110-102.

Duke, who shot 10-of-21 on the night, was joined by five other Nets in double figures: Jordan Bowden tallied 18 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal on 7-of-11 shooting; Kessler Edwards who recorded 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals on 5-of-12 shooting; two-way Alondes Williams, back from injury, added 13 points, two rebounds and three assists on 5-of-8 shooting; Donovan Williams who scored 12 despite an uncharacteristic 5-of-15 shooting night; and Davion Pippen who had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds as well as four blocks. He was filling in for Day’Ron Sharpe who had been called up to play in Brooklyn.

Long Island could not find its groove in the first quarter while Raptors 905’ offense was unwavering, leading by as many as 22 points with 3:42 remaining in the quarter. The 905 outrebounded the Nets 21-8 and shot 60.9 percent from the field to close the period ahead by 21, 37-16. The Nets worked hard to battle back in the second quarter, outscoring Raptors 905 36-16 on 53.6 percent shooting from the field while rebounding the 905 15-8 to cut the Raptors 905 lead to one, 53-52, at halftime.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter, tying the match 65-65 at one point with 7:56 remaining before Long Island managed to slip away from the 905. The Nets then outscored Raptors 905 30-24 in the quarter to close the period up by five, 82-77. The Nets’ strong offensive effort carried into the final quarter, with the team outscoring the 905 28-25 to go on to defeat Raptors 905 110-102.

Raptors 905 center — and former Net — Reggie Perry led the way for the 905 with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes. 905 guard Saben Lee recorded 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, four steals in 36 minutes.

Long Island will face the Raptors again at home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.