Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets have lost 5 of their last 7 games since Kevin Durant went down with an injury; with the most recent loss happening Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Brooklyn tried to hang with the high-powered 76ers offense but was unable to close the 4th quarter gap.

On Thursday night they’ll hope to turn things around against the lowly Detroit Pistons, who are on a 4-game losing streak and sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Brooklyn could use a “cheap” win like this to get back on track.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-18) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-38)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The expectation was that T.J. Warren would take on a bigger role due to Durant’s injury. However, it hasn’t worked out that way yet. Warren only played nine minutes last night and hasn’t surpassed the 20 minute barrier since the game against the San Antonio Spurs. With this being night two of a back-to-back, Jacque Vaughn might be calling his number a bit more frequently tonight. The Nets couldn’t do anything against the league’s worst defense last week. Maybe they’ll have some luck against the second worst defense. Worth a shot, right? Alec Burks is someone teams are looking to pry from the Pistons. At 6’6, he can handle the ball, play rangy defense and is shooting a career best 43.6 percent from three point range this season. The Pistons could use some good vets around the kids, and if there isn’t anything out there for Burks, he’ll be a good person to have around down the stretch of the season.

For more on the Pistons, check out Detroit Bad Boys.