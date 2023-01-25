Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 PM EST on ESPN and YES Network

The Philadelphia 76ers are riding a 5-game win streak as they head into Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Nets are riding out the “Kevin Durant injury” storm and doing there best to keep the momentum going.

The 76ers have climbed to second place in the East amidst their 5-game win streak, with the Nets sitting just one game behind them at 4th overall.

Kyrie Irving will do his best to put the team on his shoulders and lead them to their 3rd-straight win.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-17) at Philadelphia 76ers (30-16)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES Network (local and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Per the NBA this is rivalry week. Per Jacque Vaughn and KD, this game isn’t a rivalry. Damn. Don’t tell that to the Brooklyn Brigade, They’re sending busloads (plural) to Wells-Fargo Center. Deep shooting will be essential tonight. Both teams are top four in 3-point percentage and for the Nets, their best shooters have started to heat up at the right time. Joe Harris has gone 11-of-17 from deep the last three games and Seth Curry has gone 7-of-14 from deep as well. Philly’s ace 3-point shooters are Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton. Whoever has the most success from deep will set the tone for the night. Kyrie Irving has regained his rhythm. He’s scored at least 30 points, grabbed five rebounds, and handed out at five assists in three straight games. Irving is scoring from everywhere on the court and perhaps most importantly, has not been turning the ball over. In this three-game stretch, he’s only turned it over three times. You want to get the ball in your star’s hands as much as possible and when they make winning plays every time down, your chances of winning go up tremendously.

