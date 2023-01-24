Nets expected to provide Kevin Durant update Tuesday

Some time around noon, maybe even earlier if Woj or Shams gets inside info, Nets fans will get a sense of when we will see Kevin Durant on the court again.

That’s when Jacque Vaughn — and Kevin Durant himself — will speak with the media after Nets practice and the first question will likely be about Kevin Durant’s status. When KD was diagnosed with a sprained MCL back on January 9, the Nets said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. That would have been Monday or Tuesday. With the Nets having traveled on Monday, this will be the first time we will learn about Durant’s process ... and when he might return.

For Jacque Vaughn and maybe Sean Marks, it will also be a time for planning things out. Vaughn told reporters in San Francisco that he hasn’t been asking for updates, spending his time on who’s available now.

“Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week update.”

Durant did not travel with the team out West, choosing to rehab back in Brooklyn. But according to a report Thursday by TNT’s Jared Greenberg, quoting Marks, Durant was still in a knee brace. That would seem to indicate that there will be no quick return ... and there were reports at the time of the injury that missing four weeks was the most likely scenario.

KD was seen Saturday night at a Drake concert at New York’s Apollo Theater.

Kevin Durant at Drake's concert night 2 in New York City pic.twitter.com/MqfWC1ypru — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 23, 2023

The Nets play again on Wednesday in Philadelphia the first time since last season’s big trade that James Harden and Ben Simmons will face off. Then, the Nets have a number of big games on the schedule. After they return home to face the Pistons on Thursday, they play in order, the Knicks on Saturday, the Lakers on Monday, then travel to Boston to meet the Celtics on the following Wednesday, February 1. It gets a little easier after that: Brooklyn has a five-game, nine-day home stretch. That would also mark four weeks since KD’s diagnosis.