Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Why the Nets are good again By Michael Smeltz Jan 24, 2023, 11:13am EST

Glue Guys return to discuss how the Kevin Durant-less Nets have strung together two straight wins, compare the ceilings of Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton and how Kyrie Irving has put the team on his back during this stretch.
