 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Nets 'very pleased' with Kevin Durant progress, will be re-evaluated in another two weeks

Filed under:

GLUE GUYS: Why the Nets are good again

By Michael Smeltz
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

Glue Guys return to discuss how the Kevin Durant-less Nets have strung together two straight wins, compare the ceilings of Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton and how Kyrie Irving has put the team on his back during this stretch.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...