Nets ‘monitoring’ Serge Ibaka situation but is it for a trade ... or as a buyout candidate?

Mike Scotto, writing for Hoopshype, reports that the Nets are among several teams “monitoring” Serge Ibaka’s troubled relationship with the Bucks.

Scotto writes;

The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran center a new home via trade, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Several teams are monitoring Ibaka, including the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype. The sense is that Milwaukee would be willing to part with Ibaka for a second-round pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.

Ibaka has played only 16 games with the Bucks this season, none since New Year’s Day, and only two since before Thanksgiving. He’s averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, statistically the worst in his 14-year career. Yes, the Nets did try to sign him for the 2020-21 season, but he chose the Clippers instead.

Separately, Scotto wrote about how Josh Richardson, the Spurs’ small forward, could also be had cheaply...

Richardson is also available for a second-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. Richardson, a 29-year-old 3-and-D swingman, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Still, it’s hard to imagine that Nets would be interested in trading for Ibaka who’s now 33 or for that matter, Richardson, who’s 29. RIchardson is having a better year than Ibaka, averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 boards, makes $12.2 million on an expiring deal, requiring the Nets or any other contender to match salaries ... and thus up a player with a similar salary.

The Nets only control five second rounders through 2029. What the Nets may be doing in “monitoring” Ibaka (and maybe Richardson) is preparing for the NBA buyout deadline on March 1. Once the trade deadline has passed, at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 9, agents for players who want out of their current contract will press for their clients to be waived so they can sign with a contender. If a player is waived by March 1, he becomes a free agent and consider other offers.

The Nets famously signed LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin in March 2021 after they had been bought out by the Spurs and Pistons, respectively. They also worked the buyout market in 2020 signing Tyler Johnson after he was cut by the Suns and last year, when they added Goran Dragic after he was waived by the Spurs.

Putting aside any interest in Ibaka or Richardson, the Nets could have an advantage in a bidding war for any buyout candidates next month: they retain their Taxpayers MLE. Although it drops by $37,236 each day after January 10, it would still be worth roughly $5.4 million the day after the trade deadline and $4.6 million on March 1. With most contenders limited to the vets minimum, if there is a player the Nets really wanted (and Joe Tsai is willing to pay more in luxury taxes), the Nets could offer him all or part of the TMLE.

Earlier Monday, Keith Smith of RealGM tweeted that he believed the Celtics would not make a big move at the trade deadline but instead would wait till the buyout market where they can expected to be active. Based on the Nets recent history, Brooklyn may be following similar path. As of now, there are no rumored candidates but it’s early. Expect to see pundits like Smith come up with names in the next week or so.

Waiting till after the trade deadline would lower the team’s risk and eliminate the need to part with a draft pick or another asset. Of course, the Nets would also have to find a roster spot to fill. Bottom line though is that with deadlines approaching, expect the Nets and other teams to monitor a lot of players.