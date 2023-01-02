Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets kick off 2023 with a home game against the struggling San Antonio Spurs and an 11-game win streak. New year, new Nets? Wait, no, we want the old Nets...but not the old-old Nets. We want the December Nets.

Can we keep those Nets for 2023? Please?

The Spurs, meanwhile, have some nice young talent but not enough game-changing talent and plenty of health issues.

Again, you hate to overlook a team but the Nets sit 1.5 games behind the Celtics atop the East and Boston doesn’t play on Monday night. We could be entering tomorrow AM just one game behind the Celtics for first place in the East.

Wild stuff.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (24-12) vs. San Antonio Spurs (12-24)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The thing about young teams is that they turn the ball over a ton. The Spurs currently have the fourth highest turnover rate in the NBA this season and it makes winning even more challenging. If the Nets are able to force turnovers and get out in transition, they’ll get some easy baskets and have the home crowd fully locked in. Everybody’s been celebrating, so why not keep the party going one more night? The Nets can also make things shake in the paint. The Spurs allow the most shots inside of the restricted area this season at 31 a night. This could be a night that calls for a more aggressive Ben Simmons. Simmons was a bit under the weather on Saturday night, but he toughed it out and played 19 minutes. He’s not on the injury report and having a few days to heal up ought to do him some good. When do we officially start the Nic Claxton All Star campaign? The league leader in field goal percentage had another banner outing on Saturday night, as he scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked six shots in 33 minutes. Clax’s growth has been one of the biggest developments in the team’s winning streak and his play has been a revelation all season long.

For more on the Spurs, check out Pounding the Rock.