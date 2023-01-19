Kessler Edwards seven 3-pointers, 25 points lead Long Island Nets over Capital City

Confidence is a big part of development and Kessler Edwards’ confidence has to be on the rise. In the month of January, while playing for Long Island, Edwards is averaging19.6 points a game. Wednesday night, he was on fire for Long Island in their game against the Capital City Go-Go. hitting seven 3-pointers on the way to scoring 25 points in the Nets 121-114 win.

Edwards, still only 22, went 7-of-12 from deep and 9-of-16 total while adding three rebounds and three assists to his line. The Pepperdine product’s big 3-point game put him about 40% for January as well.

In addition to Edwards’ big game, Chris Chiozza had 20 and David Duke Jr. 19, with Cheese hitting 4-of-5 threes as well. Kavion Pippen, Scottie’s 6’10” nephew, finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Dru Smith, the Nets new two-way, came off the bench, recording eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

The Nets are now 9-3 in the regular season following a 10-8 record in the Showcase Cup.

Not normally a deep shooting team, Long Island got off to a fast start beyond the arc, hitting 11 in the first half, four of them by Edwards...

ICYMI: 11 first half three pointers sparked the offense and led to our third straight W! Catch any action you might have missed with our #LINWIN Top 10 pic.twitter.com/UIAG8RO4xL — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 19, 2023

By halftime, Long Island was up, 66-45. In the third quarter, Edwards kept up the pace, getting to 20 points early on...

THE KESS EXPRESS IS NOT SLOWING DOWN



20 points and counting for @KesslerEdwards pic.twitter.com/bURqbQakgY — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 19, 2023

By the end of the third, Long Island was up, 93-74, its defense providing opportunities like this block from Pippen that led to a Duke drive...

The best offense?

A good defense @kavionp33 with the block and @daviddukejr with the finish! pic.twitter.com/I4pGcjwoPv — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 19, 2023

From that point, Long Island coasted to an easy win with Capital City never getting closer than the final seven-point margin. The game was televised by ESPN+. The Go-Go were led by Kris Dunn, the former NBA lottery pick who finished with 23.

Long Island plays again Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET vs. the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington.