After being waived by Brooklyn Nets, Alondes Williams to return to Long Island

After being waived by the Brooklyn Nets last week, former two-way guard Alondes Williams has rejoined the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Long Island announced the news.

The 6’5” guard, who signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn days after the 2022 NBA Draft (July 4), was officially waived by the Nets on January 12 and replaced in the Nets two-way slot by Dru Smith who like him is a combo guard. Long Island retained Williams G League rights.

In his time on the two-way contract, the 23-year-old Williams only appeared in one game on the NBA hardwood with Brooklyn. His NBA debut was only five minutes of action during the Nets’ 136-133 road win vs. the Indiana Pacers on December 10.

Williams primarily played with Long Island on a two-way contract. He appeared in 11 games for the Nets G League affiliate. During the 2022 NBA G League Showcase Cup, he posted averages of 9.9 points, 3.5 boards, and 2.5 assists in 26.2 minutes per game. After the Showcase Cup, the guard played in five regular season G League games, tallying averages of 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per game. Williams lost time early in the season to an adductor (groin) strain.

The return to the island comes a day after forward Donovan Williams inked a new contract with the Atlanta Hawks. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the deal is a two-year, two-way contract with Atlanta.