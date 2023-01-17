Nets Fan Survey Results: Optimism remains high for most Nets fans after the Kevin Durant injury

A little over a week ago the Brooklyn Nets were dealt a pretty hefty blow as Kevin Durant was sidelined for anywhere from “two weeks” to a month or more with an MCL strain.

We haven’t yet hit the infamous two week mark since the injury occurred, but we wanted to put a feeler out there post-injury to see how Nets fans are feeling about their team’s chances going forward.

So we asked: Where do you think the Nets will finish in the East now that Durant is injured?

A majority of you - 54 percent - feel like even with the Durant injury they won’t fall much at all and wind up about around where they are now; in second or third place.

Some 31 percent of you, however, think they won’t even make the top six, with 5 percent of you saying they’ll miss the playoffs altogether.

Interesting.

Meanwhile, 8 percent of you think they’ll finish in first place.

Now, I tend to lean with the 54 percent and think they’ll be top 3 but not in first place, but of course that would mean hopefully Durant isn’t too far off from returning.

I suppose we’ll find out when he’s “reevaluated after two weeks” - but it will be interesting mostly based on how the next couple of games go. If the bottom falls out maybe they “rush” him back, whereas if they go on a little run they might take their time.

One thing I’m not so sure of, though, is that they’ll miss the playoffs. I’m a glutton for punishment but that seems too far to fall. Right?

