Long Island Nets place six players in double figures to beat Grand Rapids Gold, 99-80

Coach Ronnie Burrell’s Long Island Nets continued their hot start in the G League Monday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum, beating the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets affiliate, 99-80, in the team’s annual MLK Jr. Day game at Nassau Coliseum.

The Long Island Nets are now 8-3 in the G League regular season. The Nets played the game in special MLK Day uniforms...

Miss any of this afternoon’s action? Catch up with our #LINWIN Top 10!



You can get a piece of the win today with our jersey auction that is still live!



https://t.co/MlDlGvuByh pic.twitter.com/GyiLKQWic9 — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 17, 2023

Six Nets, including Brooklyn’s David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and newly signed Dru Smith, scored in double figures in the win for Burrell, Long Island’s rookie head coach. Duke Jr. had a game-high 20 points to lead the Nets on 8-of-13 shooting, 2-of-3 from deep. Over the last six games, the 6’5” guard has averaged 23.7 points while shooting 50.6% overall and 36.0% from deep. He’s also recorded 6.2 rebounds and a steal over that stretch.

Edwards and Chris Chiozza (15 points each), Smith (13 points), center Kavion Pippen (12 points) and Jordan Bowden (10 points) filled out the double-digit sextet. Edwards shot 5-of-11 overall and 2-of-5 from deep while grabbing 13 boards and blocking two shots. Smith, in his second Long Island game, had 12 rebounds and two blocks to go along with his 5-of-11 shooting (only 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.}

Grand Rapids set the pace in the first leading by as many as 14 in the quarter. The Nets closed the period down by 11, 23-12. Long Island battled hard in the second quarter and outscored the Gold, 36-23, on 65.0% shooting from the field and 62.5 from long range to take the lead overall. The Nets closed the first half ahead by two, 48-46, with Smith making big plays...

Dru with the tough two pic.twitter.com/NqVPohpAkt — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 16, 2023

The Nets looked to extend their lead in the third quarter and it worked. Long Island outscored Grand Rapids, 26-15, in addition to outrebounding the Gold, 14-7, in the quarter to close the third ahead by 13, 74-61. The third also saw the highlight of the game, a steal and perfect downcourt pass from Chiozza to Edwards for the dunk...

A dunk so nice you have to see it twice @KesslerEdwards on the fast break is our @Delta Flight of the Game! pic.twitter.com/xBnojhXCfg — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 16, 2023

The Nets remained ahead in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat the Gold by 19, 99-80.

Gold center Grant Golden recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes. Grand Rapids guard Chasson Randle tallied 15 points, one rebound and two assists in 30 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Capital City Go-Go on the road on Wednesday, at 7:00 p.m. ET,