GLUE GUYS: It’s not your fault Ben Simmons

By Michael Smeltz
/ new
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Quick episode today! The Glue Guys reacting to the Nets loss to the Celtics: how much is Ben Simmons to blame for the loss, the lineup decisions of Jacque Vaughn and expectations for the Nets now with KD for a month.

