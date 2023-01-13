Nets Fan Survey: Has Kevin Durant’s injury changed your perspective about these Brooklyn Nets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Brooklyn Nets fans and fans across the country.

What an insane season it has been for the Brooklyn Nets. From “blow it all up” to “it’s blowin’ up!” to, now, “the answer is blowin’ in the wind” vibe where after Kevin Durant’s MCL injury the Nets are looking a little more vulnerable than they were a week ago.

Brooklyn had a chance to “get out of the gate” without Kevin Durant on Thursday night against the first place Celtics, and, well, they ultimately couldn’t overcome Boston in the end.

Look, I’m not here to scream fire in a crowded theater, but we “know” that Durant’s injury isn’t “as bad this time around,” and that we’re still not even at the All-Star break; but, we also know that Kevin Durant is very important to this team’s success. And we also know that “two weeks” can turn into...a long time.

How are you feeling about this team’s future now given the Kevin Durant injury?

Vote below: