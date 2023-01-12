Nets waive Alondes Williams, open up two-way spot

The Nets on Thursday waived two-way player Alondes Williams, opening up a two-way spot. He will likely continue to play for the Long Island Nets, according to a report. However,, the 6’5” combo guard will no longer count on the Brooklyn roster.

The Nets had until next Friday to guarantee his $502,000 salary. No official word on his replacement although there would appear to be several candidates for the opening, among them wings Donovan Williams and Jordan Bowden as well as Chris Chiozza , the former Brooklyn point guard. David Duke Jr. is the Nets other two-way.

Alondes Williams, the ACC Player of the Year out of Wake Forest, went undrafted last June. The Nets and Williams reportedly reached an agreement on a two-way deal on Draft Night. Williams, however, did not impress in the Summer League and was inconsistent and injured while with Long Island where he came off the bench.

Overall, Williams only appeared in one game with the Nets, logging five minutes of action on December 10 at Indiana. Williams also played in 11 games in the 2022 NBA G League Showcase Cup with Long Island, registering averages of 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.2 minutes per game. He’s also played five 2022-23 G League regular season games with Long Island, averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per contest.