NBA honors Chris Carrino with ‘Values of the Game’ award

The NBA is honoring Chris Carrino, the play-by-play announcer, with the prestigious NBA Values of the Game Award this year, the Nets and the league reported Tuesday. The award recognizes an individual at an NBA team who exemplifies the values of the league in their community. The NBA is also honoring the late John Steinmiller, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Bucks with the same award

The awards were presented Monday night in Miami where the NBA Board of Governors is meeting. The Nets are planning to recognize Carrino in a special on-court ceremony ahead of the Nets vs. Lakers game on January 30.

Besides being honored for his 30 years of work as the radio play-by-play voice of the Nets, the 53-year-old New York native was recognized for his battle with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) – a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle wasting and weakness, eventually robbing one’s ability to use their arms, legs, face muscles, as well as other areas of the body.

Despite his diagnosis, Carrino has performed his radio duties at the highest level of excellence, the league statement noted. In 2011, he established a foundation to raise the level of awareness of the disease and has since raised more than $1.2 million in grants for research.

The Nets posted this video, featuring his 20-year colleague and friend Tim Capstraw, to honor the NBA’s recognition...

Carrino’s work has received various awards and other recognition since he set up his foundation 12 years ago. Last April, the TNT crew stopped to honor the Nets broadcaster during a nationally televised game. Here’s that tribute...

If you want to contribute to the The Chris Carrino Foundation for FSHD, you can start here.

Steinmiller, who passed away in October 2022, was a 52-year veteran with Milwaukee, who wove the team into the fabric of the community by creating great experiences for the Bucks faithful. including being instrumental in the team’s effort to build its first arena in Milwaukee (Bradley Center) and its latest home (Fiserv Forum) during a tenure that spanned both of the team’s NBA championships (1971, 2021) and included all 16 head coaches in the team’s history.