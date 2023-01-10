Long Island Nets defeats Windy City Bulls at Nassau Coliseum, 118-110

In a rare G League back-to-back, the Long Island Nets defeated the Windy City Bulls, 118-110, on Monday evening at Nassau Coliseum. The Nets beat the Westchester Knicks on Sunday in Bridgeport, Conn. Long Island is now 6-2 in the G League regular season.

Forward Jordan Bowden recorded a game-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Day’Ron Sharpe notched his fourth double-double of the NBA G League regular season with 24 points and 14 rebounds in addition to two assists, two steals and three blocks in 34 minutes.

You might call him Day'Ron but we call him Windex because he's cleaning the glass! pic.twitter.com/sRzSnk8rax — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 10, 2023

Kessler Edwards tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and one block in 32 minutes.

The Nets two two-way players, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams, had 17 and eight. Duke Jr. is averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals this season...

.@daviddukejr gets the steal and takes it all the way to the bucket pic.twitter.com/a2Pl64FizM — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 10, 2023

Long Island and Windy City went back-and-forth to begin the first quarter, tying the match six times. The Nets snuck past the Bulls and ended the period ahead by nine, 35-26. Long Island’s offensive effort remained steady as the Nets outscored Windy City 25-20 in the second quarter. The Nets kept their lead and closed the first half up by 14, 60-46.

Windy City’s offense battled back in the third quarter and outscored Long Island 32-26. Although the Bulls shot 52.4% from the field in the quarter, it was not enough to take the lead overall. The Nets went into the final period ahead by eight, 86-78. Long Island maintained its lead in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Windy City 118-110.

Bulls guard Ethan Thompson recorded a team-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes. Windy City guards Carlik Jones and Javon Freeman-Liberty added 21 points each in 34 and 28 minutes, respectively.

Long Island will face Windy City again at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday, at 7:00 p.m. ET, their fourth game in six days.