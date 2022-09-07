Deadlines and Commitments - Days of Future Past Edition

Finally (we think), the Nets roster is nearly set and almost everyone is in camp.

Markieff Morris officially signed his contract Wednesday morning while in sweats at HSS Training Center so he’s ready to go...

Other than Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, every one of the 17 Nets under contract has been seen on the practice courts at some point this summer.

Yuta Watanabe also made his first appearance Wednesday...

New faces in the gym pic.twitter.com/W1cOYF2mnL — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 7, 2022

David Duke Jr., whose contract status is unsettled — two-way, standard deal or even an Exhibit 10 — has also been around. Meanwhile, Patty Mills who spent time at HSS earlier in the off-season, is in Australia on his Unearthed tour.

Labor Day is usually the unofficial deadline for players to get back in the gym, meet old and new teammates, old and new coaches, etc. There will be scrimmages as things head toward the unofficial opening of training camp with Media Day on September 26 and the official opening the next day.

It’s no surprise (or any concern) that KD and Kyrie haven’t been seen yet. They have more commitments than most. Durant was most recently seen in Turks and Caicos, the most recent stop on his peripatetic — and quite eventful — summer. He dropped by the TCI Sports Commission...

It was great having NBA Brooklyn Nets player #KevinDurant workout at the Gustavus Lightbourne Sports Complex during his visit to the #TurksandCaicos last week.#KD met with the Executive team at the TCISC and has expressed interest in youth basketball programmed in the TCI. pic.twitter.com/ewiF3teKnd — TCI Sports Commission (@sports_tci) September 7, 2022

So here we go...

—September 1 - 18 - FIBA Eurobasket 2022 - Nets stash Nikola Milutinov is part of the Serbian national team.

—September 26 - Nets Media Day.

—September 27 - Opening of NBA training camps.

—September 28 - Tenth anniversary of the opening of Barclays Center. Nothing planned at the arena so far.

—September 29 - Kevin Durant turns 34. Happy birthday, KD.

—October 1 - Kevin Durant receives second $10.7 million salary installment. Ben Simmons receives $8.8 million salary installment.

—October 3 - Nets open preseason at Barclays Center vs. the 76ers,

—October 6 - Nets host Heat at Barclays Center in preseason game.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 12 - Nets travel to Milwaukee to play the Bucks in preseason game.

—October 14 - Nets travel to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves in preseason game.

—October 15 - Tenth anniversary of first Nets game at Barclays Center, a preseason contest vs. the Wizards

—October 18 - Edmond Sumner contract is guaranteed at $500,000 if he makes Opening Night roster. He was originally guaranteed $250,000 on signing in July. Markieff Morris contract is also guaranteed at $500,000.

—October 19 - Nets open 2022-23 regular season vs. the Pelicans at Barclays Center

—October 22 - G League Draft.

—October 24* - G League training camps open.

—October 31 - Team options on third year contract for Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.

—November 3 - Tenth anniversary of first regular season NBA game at Barclays Center, a Brooklyn win over Toronto.

—November 4 - G League opening night with Showcase Cup games. Long Island Nets face College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks affiliate, on road.

—November 9 - First Nets-Knicks game at Barclays Center.

—November 13 - Long Island Nets opening night at Nassau Coliseum vs. Maine Celtics.

—November 22 - Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia.

—November 25 - T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner return to Indiana.

—December 3 - Nets host Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics.

—December 10 - Markieff Morris is guaranteed at $1 million.

—December 15 - Deadline for NBA owners and players to decide whether to immediately open CBA negotiations or wait a year. Either side can opt in.

—December 15 - First day that T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards (signed in off-season) and Royce O’Neale (trade) can be traded.

—December 21 - Nets host NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

—December 27 - Long Island Nets open regular season.

—January 5 - Teams can sign 10-day deals assuming they have roster space. Such deals can be extended for a second 10 days.

—January 7 - All partial and non-guaranteed contracts are extended for full season unless player is waived. For the Nets, that currently applies to Markieff Morris, Edmond Sumner and Yuta Watanabe.

—January 10 - The Nets taxpayers MLE becomes pro-rated. Prior to this date, the Nets can sign a player to the full $6.5 million.

—January 15 - First day Nic Claxton can be traded. It’s later than other off-season signings because he re-signed with the Nets, his previous team, in the offseason and got a raise of at least 20 percent.

—January 20 - NBA Two-Way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season. That will effect Edmond Sumner.

—January 30 - Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James play Nets at Barclays Center.

—February 10 - The $2.5 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires. The TPE had been $11.3 million but Nets used most of it in trade for Royce O’Neale.

—February 11 - James Harden returns to Barclays Center with 76ers.

—February 13 - First Nets-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden,

—February 10 - The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.

—February 17-19 - NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT).

—February 23* - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET.

—March 19 - Bruce Brown returns to Brooklyn with Denver Nuggets.

—March 22 - Ramadan begins in U.S. Observant Muslims like Kyrie Irving participate in dawn-to-dusk fast.

—March 25 - Long Island Nets conclude G League season at Rio Grande Valley.

—April 4 - Michael Grady returns to Brooklyn with Minnesota Timberwolves.

—April 9 - Regular season ends with 76ers facing Nets at Barclays Center

—April 11-14 - NBA Play-In Tournament

—April 15 - Start of NBA Playoffs

—April 20 - Ramadan ends.