Nets Practice in the Park set for October 9

The NBA’s most picturesque Open Practice will take place October 9 at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2 ... and with some notable additions.

Fans are invited to watch the Nets take the court as they prepare for the upcoming season with the Lower Manhattan skyline, one of nation’s most iconic views as the backdrop. This is the sixth time the Nets have held their open practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The free, open-to-the-public event begins at 12 noon ET and will feature entertainment throughout the afternoon to tip off the team’s celebration of 10 Years in Brooklyn. This year’s Practice in the Park will include musical performances by Joey Bada$$ and Flipp Dinero and prior to the team’s practice, the Nets will host the first annual “Brooklyn Park Classic” presented by SeatGeek – a 5-on-5 game featuring celebrities and influencers - with teams coached by Nets legend Kerry Kittles and New York Liberty player DiDi Richards. No word on who will be on the court.

After the team’s practice is complete, Brooklyn Nets players will recognize deserving children from the community on-court, and personally give each their jersey to keep. The children have been identified through the Nets’ community partner organizations.

Practice in the Park will also include performances by the Brooklynettes Dance Team, Team Hype and The Brooklyn Nets Beats Drumline, merchandise giveaways, food trucks and more. Additionally, there will be a barber shop on-site as well as interactive photo opportunities, including a station where fans can pose in a Nets press conference setup and enter to win a year’s supply of BioSteel.

Prior to the team taking the court, community programming will feature youth from the Nets Academy and a girls basketball showcase featuring some of the best middle school hoopers in the city.

Fans can attend Practice in the Park by claiming complimentary tickets when they are released to the public later Friday. For more information and to be alerted when tickets are released, fans can follow the Brooklyn Nets on social media at @brooklynnets on all channels.