Nets complete training camp roster with signing of RaiQuan Gray

And there were 20.

The Nets completed their training camp roster of 20 players Monday night by signing 6’8” forward RaiQuan Gray. The Nets did not provide details on the signing, but it appears to be an Exhibit 10 deal which preserves his G League rights if waived by the Nets.

Gray expressed his feelings in a tweet…

Gray was drafted by Brooklyn with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and spent the 2021-22 season with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. In 26 regular season games (four starts) with Long Island, Gray averaged 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 82.1 percent from the free-throw line.

He also appeared in 14 games for Long Island during the NBA G League Showcase Cup, recording averages of 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest, and has been on Brooklyn’s NBA Las Vegas Summer League teams the past two years.

In five Summer League games this season, Gray averaged 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.9 minutes.

The 23-year-old previously spent three seasons (2018-21) at Florida State, appearing in 90 games (52 starts) and averaging 6.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 73.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.7 minutes per game. In his final season as a junior, Gray averaged career highs of 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes per contest en route to Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America honors as well as being named to the All-ACC Third Team.

Gray who weighs in at 260 pounds is seen as a multi-position big with strong passing skills and solid rebounding.

The signing of Gray means that all five of Sean Marks draft picks in the 2021 NBA Draft are now on the 20-man camp roster: Cam Thomas, taken at No. 27, Day’Ron Sharpe, No. 29, Kessler Edwards at No. 44, Marcus Zegarowski at No. 49 and Gray. David Duke Jr. who went undrafted in 2021 is also on the roster as a two-way player.