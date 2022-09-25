Nets sign Marcus Zegarowski to wrap up training camp roster

The Nets have signed their 2021 second round pick Marcus Zegarowski, the team announced Sunday evening. Zegarowski, who is likely entering training camp with an Exhibit-10 deal, apparently rounds out the 20-man camp roster in Brooklyn.

Zegarowski played in only eight games with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets last season. He posted averages of 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. He was limited to eight games after suffering plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Brooklyn drafted the Creighton shooting guard with the 49th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Not long after the Nets announcement, Zegarowski, brother of 2014 Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, tweeted his gratitude.

The 6’1” guard will join two NBA veterans, Chris Chiozza and Yuta Watanabe, on Exhibit 10 deals. Donovan Williams, a 6’6” wing, has also been in camp and according to previous reports, has agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 deal. The signing of Williams has yet to be officially announced by the team.

Assuming Williams will be signed before the opening of training camp Tuesday, the Nets will have:

—12 fully guaranteed deals: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and T.J. Warren. —Two partially guaranteed deals: Markieff Morris and Edmond Sumner. —Two two-way deals: Alondes Williams and David Duke Jr. —Four Exhibit 10s: Zegarowski, Watanabe, Chiozza and Donovan Williams.

If an Exhibit 10 players is waived, the Long Island Nets will automatically hold his G League rights.