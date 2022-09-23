Post: Ben Simmons moving to Brooklyn’s DUMBO

As we’ve noted before, Ben Simmons is big into real estate and now that taste has extended to Brooklyn. After unloading a manse in Moorestown, N.J. and trying to sell another in the Hidden Hills of L.A. as well as a condo in Center City, Philly, Simmons reportedly is in contract for a $13 million residence in The Olympia in DUMBO. It’s a new 33-story luxury tower at 30 Front St., Brooklyn, just across the East River from ESPN’s studios on Pier 17 ... essentially shouting distance from Stephen A. Smith’s booming rants.

The New York Post’s Gimme Shelter column was first to report the news.

The move is the latest by Nets players and executives to the Nets home borough. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have their main residences in Manhattan and West Orange, N.J., most of the team lives in Brooklyn. It also suggests that Simmons is planning on a long stay with the Nets. He has three years remaining on his five-year, $177 million contract he signed before the 2019-20 season.

According to the Post, Simmons was helped in house-hunting by his former fiancée and British TV presenter, Maya Jama. Jama, who recently remodeled an apartment in Chelsea, “was instrumental” in the pick, sources told the Post. The two ended their engagement in recent weeks, per various reports.

The Olympia has become a magnet for celebrities and others with big bank accounts. Among his neighbors will be Naomi Osaka, the Japanese tennis star, the Post reported.

Per The Real Deal, which chronicles property transactions, Simmons apartment is quite spacious and has high ceilings, ideal for the 6’11” Australian. Specifically, TRD said Simmons is buying two units totaling for 5,000 square feet and eight bedrooms. There’s also 325 square feet of outdoor space as well. Simmons apartment is front-facing, giving it a spectacular view of Downtown Manhattan.

The Olympia is also 15 minutes from Barclays Center, a little farther away from the HSS Training Center in Sunset Park.