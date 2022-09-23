Training camp roster still unsettled as Media Day approaches

The Nets training camp roster is still not full. With three days, including the weekend, before players gather at HSS Training Center for Media Day on Monday.

As of now, the Nets have 18 players ready for camp, per Spotrac:

—12 fully guaranteed standard deals; —two non or partially guaranteed contracts (Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris); —two two-way contracts (Alondes Williams and David Duke Jr.); —two Exhibit 10 contracts (Yuta Watanabe and Chris Chiozza);

That leaves two spots. NBA teams can bring as many as 20 players into camp. The Nets could use Exhibit 10, vets minimum or even their $6,5 million taxpayers MLE to fill out the roster. Donovan Williams, the undrafted 3-and-D prospect out of UNLV, has been working out at HSS in Nets gear but no signing has been announced. Teams don’t have to announce the full training camp roster until Monday. And they don’t have to fill out the roster either.

On Thursday, the Nets signed and waived 2021 pick RaiQuan Gray. It’s uncertain if the contract was an Exhibit 10. Gray tweeted this on Thursday morning...

The work always going to show! All god’s timing. — RaiQuan Gray (@Tgray4) September 22, 2022

Similarly, the Nets signed and waived Marcus Zegarowski, another 2021 pick, last weekend. If they were Exhibit 10 deals, both can now receive up to $50,000 bonuses if they stick around Long Island for 60 days.

NBA teams can assign a maximum of four waived players to the G League, so-called “affiliate players” ... assuming the player is on board.