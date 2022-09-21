Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Pre-Nets Media Day Thoughts with Alex Schiffer By Michael Smeltz Sep 21, 2022, 9:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: Pre-Nets Media Day Thoughts with Alex Schiffer Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer joins the show to dissect all the angles heading into Brooklyn Nets Media Day. More From NetsDaily The popularity of Cam Thomas among NBA executives A look at New York Liberty players — and stashes — who’ll play in FIBA World Cup With camp roster nearly set, lots of questions about Nets strengths, weaknesses Brooklyn Nets finally commit to continuity. So how will it work? Kyrie Irving: Vaccine mandates one of the ‘greatest human rights violations in history’ Barclays Center at 10 years: How a ‘cold call’ got Barclays Bank on board Loading comments...
Loading comments...