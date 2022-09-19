Kevin Durant back at HSS Training Center

It is a day that for seven weeks this summer seemed unlikely but Monday, Kevin Durant finally took the court at HSS Training Center and (as predicted) there was a Nets photographer nearby...

(It’s amazing how much of this summer took place on Twitter. Less on Instagram.)

From June 30 when Durant requested a trade through meetings with Joe Tsai in London on August 8 and with both Tsais, Sean Marks, Steve Nash and Rich Kleiman on Los Angeles on August 22, the day before the two sides agreed to “move forward with their partnership,” there was a lot of fretting among Nets fans.

How all that went down is likely to be the subject of a lot of questions and some answers Monday’s Media Day (which will be telecast live on YES Network.)

But seeing a smiling KD shaking hands with teammates is a balm for Nets fans. With his appearance at HSS, all the Nets players have made appearances in Sunset Park.

——

Meanwhile, the Nets signed Marcus Zegarowski. their 49th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to an Exhibit 10, then waived him over the weekend. The moves apparently permit the Nets to retain Zegarowski’s G League rights. The moves, which were not publicized, also permit the 6’2” shooting guard to get a $50,000 payment if he stays with Long Island. The Nets still have two Exhibit 10 contracts open. Donovan Williams, whose social media includes video of him at HSS, has not been signed yet.