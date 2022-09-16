Official: Nets ink David Duke Jr. to two-way contract, re-unite with Chris Chiozza

The Nets have officially re-signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract and re-united with point guard Chris Chiozza on an Exhibit 10 deal. The Nets made both signings public Friday morning.

With the signings, the Nets are now one player short of a full 20-man training camp roster, with 12 standard guaranteed deals, three partial or non-guaranteed contracts, two two-ways and two Exhibit 10’s. All but one contract — Donovan Williams’ Exhibit 10 — have now been officially announced by the team. The odd make-up of the camp roster with so few fully guaranteed deals makes it appear that Sean Marks wants maximum flexibility entering training camp. The Nets retain their taxpayers MLE, valued at $6.5 million.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Duke Jr. signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn. In his time with the Nets, Duke averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. He started in 13 games for Brooklyn while playing a good amount of the regular season with the Long Island Nets — recording averages of 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. Duke is 22.

Most recently, the guard played in five games for the Nets’ summer league team out in Vegas over the summer registering averages of 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.6 minutes. The two-way can always be converted — at any time — to a standard deal later, as Kessler Edwards was at the end of last season.

NetsDaily was first to report Duke Jr. was likely to ink a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season. Duke had been holding for a standard deal, the difference being approximately a million dollars this year.

The Nets have also signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza. A league source confirms to NetsDaily that the contract is an Exhibit 10 meaning that if he is cut by Brooklyn, his G League rights go to Long Island. Chiozza, 26, has played with four different G League teams and four different NBA clubs.

Chiozza, who won a ring last season with the Golden State Warriors, returns to Brooklyn with 91 NBA career games under his belt. He appeared in 34 games with the reigning NBA Champions and averaged 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 10.9 minutes per contest.

During his time in Brooklyn, Chiozza was also on two-way deal. he played in a total of 40 games (three starts) and posted averages of 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 12.8 minutes per game. He shot 39.2 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line. In his stint with the Nets, Chiozza also played for Long Island — 10 games during the 2019-20 season. He has played a total of three seasons in the G League totaling 70 games and averages of 13.0 points, 4.8 boards, 7.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in 33.1 minutes per contest.

With their off-season signings and re-signings, the Nets now have five players with NBA championship experience: Patty Mills (2014), Kyrie Irving (2016), Kevin Durant (2017 and 2018), Markieff Morris (2020) and Chiozza (2021.)