Kyrie Irving reposts Alex Jones conspiracy theory on ‘New World Order’

Kyrie Irving, in apologizing for his endorsement of the Flat Earth “theory” back in October 2018, admitted he has been a conspiracy theorist.

“I was definitely at that time, ‘I’m a big conspiracy theorist. You can’t tell me anything.’ I’m sorry about all that,” Irving said back then, apologizing for pushing Flat Earth.

“Even if you believe in that, don’t come out and say that stuff. That’s for intimate conversations because perception and how you’re received, it changes. I’m actually a smart-ass individual,” he explained back then, 18 months after he first told an interviewer that “The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. ... It’s right in front of our faces.”

But now, Irving is echoing perhaps the leading conspiracy theorist in the U.S., Alex Jones who has peddled (and made millions off selling) some of the worst lies in recent American history. Jones and his InfoWars.com are currently on trial in Connecticut, being sued by parents of 20 children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on December 14, 2012. Jones claimed that no one was killed and dismissed the massacre as a hoax and the work of crisis actors. A jury in Texas has already awarded the families $50 million.

Specifically, Irving posted a Jones video from 10 years earlier in which Jones suggested that there is a conspiracy by an organization called the “New World Order” to release “diseases and viruses and plagues.” New York Basketball first reported on the post...

“There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system”



— Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/3JYEnguEk5 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 15, 2022

Here’s the full commentary by Jones, who then was limited to community access television...

At around the same time, Jones blamed the 9-11 attacks on Israel.

The post is just the latest in a long history of controversial actions, statements and social media posts in Irving career, including his refusal to get vaccinated last year which limited him to 29 games and was an impediment in his getting a quarter billion dollar extension. He is currently playing on an expiring $36.5 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent next July.