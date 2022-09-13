YES names Meghan Triplett, Grizzlies digital correspondent, as Nets’ sideline reporter

Meghan Triplett, a digital correspondent and host for the Memphis Grizzlies, will be replacing Michael Grady as sideline reporter on YES’ Emmy Award-winning Brooklyn Nets coverage, YES announced Tuesday. Triplett, a Memphis native, has worked with the Grizzlies and its the team’s in-house media company, Grind City Media, since 2019.

While in Memphis, Triplett created, hosted and reported year-round content, including game-night productions, broadcasts on Bally Sports Southeast and on social media channels. She was co-host of “Rise and Grind,” a live daily digital morning show covering “sports, entertainment, pop culture, and everything Memphis.”

She also served as a studio host and anchor for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics last year. She has also filled in as a co-host on NBC Sports’ “Brother From Another” live daily talk show on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Grady, it was announced earlier this summer, will be doing play-by-play for the Minnesota Timberwolves starting this fall.

Before joining the Grizzlies, Triplett served as an anchor and host with Lax Sports Network (LSN), where she covered college and professional lacrosse for live studio shows. She also served as a sideline reporter for lacrosse game broadcasts. (Joe Tsai of course owns two teams in the indoor lacrosse league and a big chunk of the outdoor lacrosse league.)

Prior to LSN, Triplett worked at ESPN for more than four years in Bristol, Conn. and Charlotte, N.C. During that time, she provided support with video elements for studio shows and games, and also hosted digital shows for ESPNU. In addition, Triplett served as the social media correspondent for SEC Network’s weekly football show “Thinking Out Loud.”

“We are excited to add someone of Meghan’s caliber to our Emmy-winning Nets telecast team,” said John J. Filippelli, President, Production & Programming, YES Network. “She is known for her incredible work ethic, for her versatility and is very familiar with the NBA. Meghan’s contributions will be felt immediately here at YES.”

Triplett graduated from Tennessee State University in 2011 with a B.S. in Communications.