Nets unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition uniform

The Nets on Tuesday unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform whose design is classic but spare.

Per the team, “the black-on-black design was inspired by the classic uniform of New Yorkers and is a forward-looking take on the team’s core Icon uniform that was first released 10 years ago when the Nets touched down in Brooklyn.”

The uniform, which quickly became fan favorite uniform based on social media reaction, features the NETS wordmark across the chest outlined in platinum, with the team’s signature herringbone pattern running down the side of the jersey and shorts.

“Ten years ago, the Brooklyn Nets made history as the first NBA team to wear black and white as its primary colors,” said Andrew Karson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “For New Yorkers, black has been the uniform for decades – it’s chic, and for many represents edginess, sophistication and elegance. We’re proud to continue that tradition as we enter the Nets’ second decade in Brooklyn with a new twist on the classic Icon uniform.”

Nets Governor Joe Tsai, took to Twitter to show his own appreciation for the newest Nets uniform worn ... and Mr. and Mrs. Whammy who posed in the uniforms for the team’s video release...

Brooklyn will debut the Statement Edition uniforms on October 21 vs. the Raptors at Barclays Center. The team will wear the uniforms at each of the team’s Friday night home games — a total of seven times — as part of this season’s Friday Night Live events.

Below is the full seven-game schedule ...

This is the second uniform the Nets have released this summer. Three weeks ago, they re-introduced the fan-favorite Stars and Stripes uniform. the team’s 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.

That uniform debuted 50 years ago in 1972 and worn by the Nets until 1981 a period which the Nets won two ABA championships, revived for a short time in 2002-03 when the Nets went to the NBA Finals two straight years.