Nets new ‘Big Three’ ranked third in NBA2k23 ratings

There are no pictures of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the court together because Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have not been on the court together ... yet. And for a while this summer, it looked like we might not see the “Big Three” ... at all.

ALL that said, the new “Big Three” is ranked No. 3 in NBA2k3 ratings, behind the 76ers combo of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Nets’ “Big Three” alum James Harden with an average rating of 90.0 as well as the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday who pulled 89.6. The Nets average is 89.3. (Surprisingly, the “Big Three” for the defending champion Warriors ranked eighth despite having Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who checked in with an 87.6.)

Here’s what Hoopshype said of the Nets, noting all he usual caveats:

Tumultuous wouldn’t even begin to describe the past 12 months for the Brooklyn Nets but even after all the turbulence experienced by the franchise, the team still has one of the best Big Threes in the NBA behind Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Durant had a down playoff run by his illustrious standards but he’s still an elite scorer with a deep bag of moves. Irving, likewise, can give you buckets from all over the floor… that is, when he’s not missing games for one reason or another. And provided Simmons is healthy, he should give Brooklyn an elite defender and a plus-playmaker and transition scorer. Regardless, this is one of the least reliable Big Threes in the NBA, despite also being one of the most talented.

As Nets fans know only too well, a lot of things can interfere with those numbers over the course of a season, including injuries and health issues, both physical and mental. Moreover, a “Big Three” is only the starting point for a contender. Rotations matter, benches matter, coaches and front offices matter, particularly when there’s a need to adjust if good fortune departs.

Of course, if KD got the rating he — and others — think he deserves and racked up a 99, and if Irving and Simmons hadn’t (deservedly) dropped from last year’s number The Nets would’ve ranked No. 1. Moreover, none of it matters when they play the game.

In other breakdowns, Simmons just made the top 10 in overall speed in the game, tied for No. 7 overall in raw speed but lower in speed with the ball. Not bad for 6’11” and a 7’0” wingspan.