Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Kevin Durant’s Ultimatum By Michael Smeltz Aug 8, 2022, 4:58pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: Kevin Durant’s Ultimatum Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images The Glue Guys on what Joe Tsai should do when it comes to Kevin Durant: trade him, fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks, or do nothing and see how it goes. More From NetsDaily After Kevin Durant demands Sean Marks and Steve Nash be fired, Joe Tsai offers ‘my support’ What’s Up with LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin? Only scattered rumors so far Liberty start critical two game set in Dallas vs. the Wings Natasha Howard injured as Liberty suffer frustrating loss to the Mercury Matt Riccardi, Nets Scouting Director and Long Island GM, leaving for Mavs job Ben Simmons playing the 5? Don’t be surprised Loading comments...
Loading comments...