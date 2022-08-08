Kevin Durant to Joe Tsai: Either trade me or fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash

In what looks like the latest chapter in the Nets off-season drama, Shams Charania reports that Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai did meet recently and the superstar told the owner he has to fire his general manager and head coach.

Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC https://t.co/0lbBay2OxF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

The superstar, of course, had asked Tsai to trade him back on June 30, hours before his four-year, $198 million contract extension was to kick in. There had been reports from Brian Windhorst among other that the Nets did not have “100 percent clarity” on why KD wanted out. Shams report suggests that is no longer the case.

Steve Bulpett, writing for Heavy,com, last week reported that there would be a meeting but neither he nor Shams pinpointed the date or location of the discussion. Shams said the meeting took place in London over the weekend. Durant has been in Europe recently, both in St. Tropez on the French Riviera and London, attending a Travis Scott concert with James Harden.

The ultimatum is unlikely to produce the result Durant intended, unless of course 12-time All-Star pushed the idea to reinvigorate trade talks that by all accounts are at a standstill and end speculation that he might be interested in running it back next season. The Nets have asked a huge return for KD but have failed to get any of the teams rumored to be interested in KD to come close to what Brooklyn wants.

It also will likely make trading Durant for a respectable package less likely in that the league’s other 29 teams know the Nets will be dealing from a position of weakness.

It’s hard to imagine that Tsai would dump Marks in particular. The two have been described as “lockstep” and “like peas in a pod” on issues related to Durant and Kyrie Irving who opted into his $36.5 million contract the day before Durant asked out. Moreover, it’s equally hard to imagine that Tsai would give into a player demand on what is and has always been a owner’s prerogative.

Nash was a Marks hire, the two going back to their playing days together in Phoenix. Marks in fact had been trying to get Nash on board from nearly the beginning of his tenure as GM before finally hiring him as head coach in September 2020, a move KD and Irving reportedly approved. Durant and Nash had worked together in Golden State when Durant played for the Warriors and Nash was a consultant.

Indeed, NetsDaily was recently told that the Nets intend be “hardline” on Durant. Ironically, the Nets created a player empowerment dynamic on Marks’ arrival in 2016 which led the signing of Durant and Irving three and a half years later.

As for a potential landing spot, Shams reported that Boston, with a package centered on Jaylen Brown, remains the most likely.

The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal. Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said.