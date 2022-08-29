Report: J.R. Holden to be named Scouting Operations Director, Long Island GM

Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia, one of Europe’s top hoops writers, reports Monday that J.R. Holden, Nets director of player personnel, will be taking over scouting and general manger duties with Brooklyn and Long Island that Matt Riccardi held before leaving for the Mavs earlier this month…

Former Euroleague star player JR Holden is expected to be promoted to fill the position Matt Riccardi had before he left to Dallas. This would include becoming General Manager of the Nets G-League affiliate, I am told — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) August 29, 2022

A league source confirmed the report.

Holden joined the Nets in 2019-2020 after one of Europe’s most illustrious basketball careers and scouting stints in Detroit and Philadelphia.

Holden won two EuroLeague titles and went to the Final Four eight straight times as a player for CSKA Moscow. He was also part of nine straight Russian league championship teams.

Prior to joining CSKA, Holden won national league titles in Belgium, Latvia and Greece. In 2007, after President Vladimir Putin had granted him Russian citizenship, Holden won the FIBA Eurobasket for Team Russia, hitting a jumper with 2.1 seconds left in the Finals, defeating heavily favored Spain.

Holden, 44, played college ball at Bucknell.

After he retired from playing professional basketball, Holden was an international scout, spending four years with the Pistons, then a year with the 76ers.