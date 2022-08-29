Stein: Nets, Markieff Morris ‘move into advanced discussions’

Four days after NetsDaily reported “mutual interest” between the Nets and free agent Markieff Morris, the two sides have “moved into advanced discussions,” Marc Stein tweeted just before midnight.

Morris, a 32-year-old 6’8” power forward, is an unrestricted free agent and the Nets currently have two openings on their 15-man roster. Overall, the Nets have six openings on their 20-man training camp roster. With the Kevin Durant trade request rescinded and the Nets not need to keep roster spots open, Brooklyn is expected to move soon on signings. A Morris signing would presumably be for the vets minimum.

The twin brother of the Clippers Marcus Morris, Morris is a 12-year NBA veteran who played for Miami last season where he only played 17 games due mostly to injury. In 17.5 minutes per game, the Philadelphia native averaged 7.6 points on 47/33/89 shooting splits and 2.6 rebounds. For his career, Morris has averaged 10.9 points on 44/35/78 splits. In recent years, playing for the Heat and before that the Lakers, Pistons and Thunder, he has come off the bench, starting only 61 games in five seasons.

Stein, earlier Sunday reported the Nets and 76ers both had interest in the Philadelphia native.

Stein noted that the 32-year-old was known to be “a vocal locker room presenc” while on the 2019/20 championship-winning Lakers club, and could be a good fit for a Brooklyn team.

Four days ago, our Chris Milholen was first to report the “mutual interest.”

A Morris signing would bring to 15 the number of standard NBA contracts on the Nets roster. Yuta Watanabe, signed earlier Sunday, and Edmond Sumner, signed last month, are both non-guaranteed.