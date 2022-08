We did it Joe. Kevin Durant is recommitted to the Brooklyn Nets. The Glue Guys look at the winners and losers of the Kevin Durant Indecision Saga: KD, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, Steve Nash, Rich Kleiman and more.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

For livestreams and video - check out the Glue Guys YouTube Page

Theathletic.com/glueguys to get a special deal for a subscription to The Athletic