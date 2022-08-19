Deadlines and Commitments - Season Approaches Edition

The NBA schedule is out and the Nets and their fans now know who they’ll face and when. Opening Night is October 19 at Barclays Center vs. the Pelicans. There are some notable games like Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia on November 22 and James Harden return to Brooklyn on February as well as the arrival of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on December 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers on January 30. (Hoping there won’t be other “revenge games.”)

In the meantime, the Nets will be filling out their roster. As of Friday morning, the Nets have six openings on their 20-man training camp roster: two standard contracts, a two-way contract and three Exhibit 10 contracts. That’s the most in the league. Friday is also the last day the Nets can use their $6.27 million trade exception generated by the trade of DeAndre Jordan to Detroit a year ago.

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—September 1 - 18 - FIBA Eurobasket 2022 - Nets stashes Nikola Milutinov and Nemanja Dangubic are part of the Serbian national team.

—September 26* - Nets Media Day.

—September 27* - Opening of NBA training camps.

—September 28 - Tenth anniversary of the opening of Barclays Center. Expect festivities.

—September 29 - Kevin Durant turns 34. Happy birthday, KD, wherever you are.

—October 1 - Kevin Durant receives second $10.7 million salary installment.

—October 3 - Nets open preseason at Barclays Center vs. the 76ers,

—October 6 - Nets host Heat at Barclays Center in preseason game.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 12 - Nets travel to Milwaukee to play the Bucks in preseason game.

—October 14 - Nets travel to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves in preseason game.

—October 18 - Edmond Sumner contract is guaranteed at $500,000 if he makes Opening Night roster. He was originally guaranteed $250,000 on signing in July.

—October 19 - Nets open 2022-23 regular season vs. the Pelicans at Barclays Center

—October 22* - G League Draft.

—October 24* - G League training camps open.

—October 31 - Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.

—November 6* - G League opening night.

—November 9 - First Nets-Knicks game at Barclays Center

—November 22 - Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia.

—November 25 - T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner return to Indiana.

—December 3 - Nets host Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics.

—December 15 - Deadline for NBA owners and players to decide whether to immediately open CBA negotiations or wait a year. Either side can opt in.

—December 15 - First day that T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards (signed in off-season) and Royce O’Neale (trade) can be traded.

—December 21 - Nets host NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

—January 5 - Teams can sign 10-day deals assuming they have roster space. Such deals acn be extended for a second 10 days.

—January 7 - All partial and non-guaranteed contracts are extended for full season unless player is waived.

—January 10 - The Nets taxpayers MLE becomes pro-rated. Prior to this date, the Nets can sign a player to the full $6.5 million.

—January 15 - First day Nic Claxton can be traded. It’s later than other off-season signings because he re-signed with the Nets, his previous team, in the offseason and got a raise of at least 20 percent.

—January 20 - NBA Two-Way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season. That will effect Edmond Sumner.

—January 30 - Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James play Nets at Barclays Center.

—February 10 - The $2.1 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires. The TPE had been $11.3 million but Nets used $9.2 million to trade for Royce O’Neale.

—February 11 - James Harden returns to Barclays Center with 76ers.

—February 13 - First Nets-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

—February 10 - The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.

—February 17-19 - NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT).

—February 23* - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET.

—March 19 - Bruce Brown returns to Brooklyn with Denver Nuggets.

—April 4 - Michael Grady returns to Brooklyn with Minnesota Timberwolves.

—April 9 - Regular season ends with 76ers facing Nets at Barclays Center

—April 11-14 - NBA Play-In Tournament

—April 15 - Start of NBA Playoffs