Michael Grady leaving YES Network to become voice of Timberwolves

Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic’s beat writer in Minneapolis, reports that Michael Grady is leaving the YES Network and the Nets to become the voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North.

Krawczynski reports:

The son of Indianapolis is now the voice of Minneapolis. Bally Sports North is hiring Grady, most recently a member of the Brooklyn Nets broadcast team, as its new Timberwolves play-by-play man. Grady is replacing longtime voice Dave Benz, whose contract was not renewed earlier this summer after 10 years calling Wolves games. Grady comes to Minnesota from Brooklyn, where he spent the last five-plus years on the Nets’ highly respected YES Network broadcast serving as a sideline reporter, pregame and postgame host and occasional play-by-play man. He steps into the high-profile role at BSN at a crucial moment for the franchise.

“I know the fan base already has a sense of excitement about what this team can be, and I’m excited about fanning that flame,” Grady told The Athletic. “I’m excited to be a part of this community. That means a lot to me.”

The T’Wolves announced the move in a tweet...

Michael Grady has been named our TV play-by-play announcer with @BallySportsNOR!



Welcome to MN, @Grady! pic.twitter.com/on0jS8GntU — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 18, 2022

The new job is the latest move for the golden-throated Grady who started in his hometown of Indianapolis as a Pacers radio show producer, then became the in-arena host at the Conseco Field House before eventually taking an on-air job covering the Pacers. He parlayed that experience into a gig with YES Network, rising from sideline reporter to announcing about 10 to 12 games while doing pre-game reports, post-game interviews and his patented “I Did Not Know That” segment. Grady also did play-by-play for YES on New York Liberty games.

Sarah Kustok was the first to offer congratulations.

“There are few professionals that compare to Michael Grady in his versatility, in his work ethic, in how much he pours his heart and soul into his craft,” Kustok told Krawczynski.

Krawcyznski noted that the hiring of Grady, more an up-and-comer in NBA announcing circles than an established voice, is a bit of a risk for the T’Wolves.

They cast a wide net over several months, including popular pregame and postgame host Marney Gellner, who applied for the position but eventually withdrew her name from consideration before interviewing for the job because she wanted to maximize her time with her family, she told The Athletic.

Jim Petersen, the T’Wolves on-air analyst, said the YES team’s culture and unmatched skill worked in Grady’s favor.

“Ian Eagle, Sarah Kustok, Richard Jefferson are some of the nicest people in the league. They do an amazing job, and Michael Grady was a part of this team, which lends credibility to his intelligence, his knowledge of the NBA and his talent as a broadcaster in this league.”

The Timberwolves won’t play at Barclays Center until April 4. This will be the 21st year for YES covering the Nets, first in New Jersey, then in Brooklyn.