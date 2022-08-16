Shams: Nets to open October 19 at Barclays vs. Pelicans and Zion Williamson

The Nets officially releases its regular season schedule Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET but Shams Charania and Athletic colleague Will Guillory report Tuesday that the Nets will open vs. the Pelicans on October 19 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans ... and Zion Williamson...

Notable opener on NBA schedule: New Orleans at Brooklyn on Oct. 19, sources tell me and @WillGuillory, featuring the regular-season returns of All-Stars Zion Williamson and Ben Simmons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

Williamson spent a year on the sidelines after breaking his right foot. Simmons, of course, declined to play for the 76ers last season, citing mental health issues, then after being traded to the Nets suffered a back injury that required outpatient surgery the week after the Nets lost in the playoffs.

Brooklyn’s roster remains unsettled with Kevin Durant requesting a trade. Indeed, New Orleans has been one team mentioned prominently in the KD sweepstakes, but the latest information is that the Pelicans have thus far declined to offer Brandon Ingram in a package. Brooklyn also still has six spots to fill on its 20-man training camp roster, tied for the most in the NBA with Charlotte.

Shams revealed two days ago that the Nets will not be playing on Christmas Day for the first time since 2020. Last year, they played against the Lakers in the marquee slot on Christmas night but the unsettled roster —- and their disappointing season — got them pulled from the TV lineup.

The Nets open training camp on September 27. Their first of four preseason games will take place the night of October 3 at Barclays Center vs. the Sixers. They also play the Heat, Bucks and Timberwolves, the latter two on the road. The Nets will have five days of rest between their last preseason game and Opening Night.

Meanwhile, Nets podcaster Shane Calliste tweeted out what his sources have told him about some early season dates...

Notable Nets Games in 22-23 per Sources:



10/19/22 vs Pelicans

10/21/22 vs Raptors

10/26/22 @ Bucks; ESPN

11/9/22 vs Knicks; ESPN

11/13/22 @ LAL

11/22/22 @ Sixers; TNT

12/21/22 vs Warriors; NBATV

1/12/23 vs Celtics; TNT

1/19/23 @ Suns; TNT

1/28/23 vs Knicks; ABC

2/6/23 vs LAC — Shane (@therealsjc_) August 16, 2022

Brian Lewis later confirmed a couple of Calliste’s dates through league sources.

The #Nets visit the #Warriors on Jan 22 in San Francisco. The game - which will air on NBA TV - would be Kevin Durant’s first back in Golden State with a full crowd in the stands. #nba #gsw — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) August 16, 2022

The #Nets will play at LeBron James and the #Lakers on Nov. 13 on ESPN, according to a league source. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) August 16, 2022

All the rest we will learn at 3:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.