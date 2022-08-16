 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Shams: Nets to open October 19 at Barclays vs. Pelicans

Filed under:

Shams: Nets to open October 19 at Barclays vs. Pelicans and Zion Williamson

By Net Income
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The Nets officially releases its regular season schedule Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET but Shams Charania and Athletic colleague Will Guillory report Tuesday that the Nets will open vs. the Pelicans on October 19 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans ... and Zion Williamson...

Williamson spent a year on the sidelines after breaking his right foot. Simmons, of course, declined to play for the 76ers last season, citing mental health issues, then after being traded to the Nets suffered a back injury that required outpatient surgery the week after the Nets lost in the playoffs.

Brooklyn’s roster remains unsettled with Kevin Durant requesting a trade. Indeed, New Orleans has been one team mentioned prominently in the KD sweepstakes, but the latest information is that the Pelicans have thus far declined to offer Brandon Ingram in a package. Brooklyn also still has six spots to fill on its 20-man training camp roster, tied for the most in the NBA with Charlotte.

Shams revealed two days ago that the Nets will not be playing on Christmas Day for the first time since 2020. Last year, they played against the Lakers in the marquee slot on Christmas night but the unsettled roster —- and their disappointing season — got them pulled from the TV lineup.

The Nets open training camp on September 27. Their first of four preseason games will take place the night of October 3 at Barclays Center vs. the Sixers. They also play the Heat, Bucks and Timberwolves, the latter two on the road. The Nets will have five days of rest between their last preseason game and Opening Night.

Meanwhile, Nets podcaster Shane Calliste tweeted out what his sources have told him about some early season dates...

Brian Lewis later confirmed a couple of Calliste’s dates through league sources.

All the rest we will learn at 3:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...