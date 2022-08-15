Shams: No Christmas Day games for Nets

After a disappointing regular season, a disastrous post-season and an off-season from hell, we shouldn’t be surprised that the Nets won’t be part of the NBA’s annual Christmas showcase. And according to reports across Twitter, that is indeed the case.

After playing vs. the Celtics in 2021 and the Lakers in 2022, the Nets will be able to open their presents with family and friends in 2023.

Shams Charania broke the news...

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

The Nets went 44-38 last season, then were swept at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference champion Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. And since June 30, they’ve been dealing with a trade request from Kevin Durant, arguably the game’s best player.

Of course, two of the Christmas Day participants — the Lakers and Knicks — didn’t even make the post season last year. But L.A. has LeBron James and New York historically gets big ratings no matter what their record.

The leak of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule likely means the full season schedule is likely to be released soon, almost certainly this week. No word yet on who Brooklyn will open against.