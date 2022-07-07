Has Kevin Durant ‘gone dark’ in last week? Does it mean anything?

It’s been a week since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets in a phone call with Joe Tsai and according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, he has “gone dark,”

“Since he requested a trade, there’s been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to, numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he’s thinking—KD’s going dark,” Haynes said on his Posted Up podcast.

“He’s not talking to anybody. Not answering anybody’s phone calls, not responding to texts. The only time you see him get out into the sunlight is when he responds on Twitter, and he’s not saying anything much on there.”

Of course, it’s hard to say whether this is a run-silent, run-deep period of rumination or whether he’s taking a break from the web (a wise move for all of us.) Cam Thomas did tell reporters on Thursday that he texted with Durant a week ago but didn’t disclose any details.

Durant hasn’t been that active on Twitter, but his tweets often come in spurts so it’s hard to gauge what that means. He congratulated Chet Holmgren on his Summer League debut with the Thunder and even responded to one of our crankier tweets five days ago...

Whether he — or agent/business partner Rich Kleiman — is talking to the Nets is unknown.