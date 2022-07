Matt, Chris, and Alec connect to discuss the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade rumors — how we got here, possible trade packages, and what they each think will happen going forward.

They also give their general thoughts on free agency, including reviews of the T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale pickups, and then even shed a little insight on the Nets’ Summer League roster.

