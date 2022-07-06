Nets re-sign Kessler Edwards reported two-year deal with team option

The Nets have re-signed Kessler Edwards to a multi-year contract, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. The terms of the deal were not released, per team policy.

The Nets initially extended a qualifying offer to the 6’8” wing in late June, making him an restricted free agent, but decided to rescind the offer earlier this week. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the deal is a two-year deal with a team option for the 2023-24 season.

Source: The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for the 2023-24 season, @hoopshype has learned. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 6, 2022

No word yet on how much the 44th pick in the 2021 Draft will earn.

The wing appeared in a total of 48 games (23 starts) for the Nets last season, posting averages of 5.9 points with shooting splits of 41/35/84 to pair with 3.6 boards in 20.6 minutes per game. Before having his two-way contract converted into a standard contract before the postseason, Edwards started and played in seven games for the Long Island Nets — putting up 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game.

Edwards will play in Summer League for the Nets in Las Vegas, which begins Friday against the Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is slated to play four games.

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania reported the Nets had agreements with two former Pacers wings: T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner. Both will reportedly sign one-year, vets minimum deals.