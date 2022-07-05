Shams: Nets moves an indication team plans on ‘bringing back’ their two superstars

Think standoff. Long-term standoff.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Shams Charania says that there’s no traction on trades for either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving and unless the Nets demands are met, the team plans on bringing the two back next season ... and play them. Indeed, he said the Nets signings of former Pacers T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner are indications Brooklyn is preceding as they normally would...

"The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AJOL6Wq5pY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

Shams, however, made it clear that there has been no change in KD’s trade demand.

“From everything I’m told, that stance has not changed,” said Shams. “There’s no signal that he’s going to back off that. If anything, that stance is expected to continue throughout this off-season in terms of wanting a trade out of Brooklyn.

“But on the other hand, the Nets pick up T.J. Warren today. They’re making moves and doing things this off-season that in their mind is in preparation and operation as if they’re bringing these two guys back next season and playing with these two guys.

“Now, I think they’re open in dialogue and they’re open to teams like Toronto and Phoenix and Miami making offers, but until they get that price threshold met — which I am told is All-Star players, a boatload of draft picks, they’re not going to move. This is what they are telling teams. They’re not going to move Kevin Durant until the price is met. So we’ll see how this summer goes.”

The interview bolstered reports by Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Lewis in the last several days. Like Shams, both believe nothing is imminent and that the Nets hold considerable leverage in that both KD and Irving are under contract next season and Durant is under contract till June 30, 2026 without player options or a no-trade clause.

Shams also noted that superstar trades often “take months,” citing trades between Celtics and Cavaliers for Irving; between the Lakers and Pelicans for Anthony Davis; between the Raptors and Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and even the most recent deal, between the Timberwolves and Jazz for Rudy Gobert. And as McAfee added, the deal that brought James Harden to the Nets.

Meanwhile, The Athletic writer also reported there is “no traction” between the Nets and Lakers on a trade for Kyrie Irving even suggesting that a deal might not happen at all.

"There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tYQeAn4yqy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

“There’s no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving and I’m not sure we’re gonna see that take place,” said Shams following a weekend were a variety of reports had Irving (and possibly Joe Harris or Seth Curry) going to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and draft compensation.

Shams also reiterated how Irving was well aware of the possibility that Durant might ask for a trade as he mulled his future in Brooklyn. But he opted in anyway, he said, intending to play out the season.