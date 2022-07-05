Woj: Edmond Sumner signs free agent deal with Nets

A few hours after the Nets reportedly signed TJ Warren, the team signed his former Pacer back-up, Edmond Sumner, to a free agent deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2022

No word yet on whether the 6’6” wing’s contract is guaranteed.

Sumner, who missed the entire 2021-2022 season with a torn left Achilles, had the best season of his young NBA career the year before — a season he posted averages of 7.5 points with shooting splits of 53/40/82 to pair with 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 steals in 16.32 minutes per game with the Pacers. He holds career averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 boards, and 1.1 assists in 14.1 minutes.

Not long before the Woj tweet, Sumner posted this...

Journey not over will it be easy? Definitely not. But I’m ready for it all! Smile still bright https://t.co/0s3sszS6IY — Edmond Sumner (@EdmondSumner) July 5, 2022

The Nets traded for the injured Sumner and a 2025 second-round pick from the Pacers in exchange for the rights to their stash, Juan Pablo Vaulet, last October 2021. The deal was included in a series of moves that involved Brooklyn dumping Sekou Doumbouya and generating a $2.3 million trade exception while saving an estimated $8 million in salary and luxury taxes.

Sumner’s surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, the Nets ankle and foot surgeon who also performed the same surgery on Kevin Durant. Sumner has been injury-prone over the course of his career, undergoing surgery for both shoulder and knee issues prior to his lost season due to Achilles surgery.