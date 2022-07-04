Official: Nets ink Alondes Williams to two-way contract

The Nets officially signed Alondes Williams to a two-way contract Monday morning.

Williams, who will play for the Nets in the NBA Summer League this week, is coming off a big senior season with Wake Forest — a season he upped his scoring average from 6.7 to 18.5 points per game to pair with his 5.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds. He was viewed as one of the most dynamic players in college basketball with elite court vision and a playmaking niche.

After leading the Deacons to a 25-10 record, he was named ACC Player of the Year — the 11th Wake Forest product to do so.

Williams is expected to have a big role with the Summer League Nets throughout their four-game schedule. He is one of six guards — Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Noah Kirkwood, Taze Moore, and Donovan Williams — on the Summer League roster.

Under the freshly inked two-way contract, Williams will spend time with both the Nets and their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

He will earn $502,000 which will not count against Brooklyn’s salary cap.

Under league rules, NBA teams can sign two two-way deals.