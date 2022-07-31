Seth Curry in Australia: Ben Simmons doesn’t need a jump shot to be ‘unstoppable’

In an interview earlier last week, Seth Curry told an Australian reporter that Ben Simmons, his teammate in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, could be “unstoppable” this season with or without a jump shot ... as long he has can make a fair share of free throws.

“He’s a multiple All Star right now for a reason,’’ he said. “If he can add knocking down free throws at a higher clip, it’s going to allow him to be unstoppable once he puts his head down.’’ Curry told the Herald Sun in Melbourne, Simmons hometown. Curry is in Melbourne and Sydney as part of a promotional tour for Foot Locker.

Curry who played with Simmons in Philadelphia in 2020-21 and was traded with him to Brooklyn last February insisted that the 6’11” guard doesn’t need a jump shot. He has enough skills without it.

“I don’t think he needs a jump shot,’’ he argued. “He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. “When you’ve got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself.’’

Curry, who boasts a career 3-point shooting percentage of 43.9 percent over 10 seasons, the third best all time, said Simmons creates “a lot of offence for his teammates” without a jumper.

“All he actually need do is what he does finest, which is assault the rim after which make free throws,” Curry added. “because he’ll be going to the free throw line lots.’’

Curry had said earlier that he thought Simmons will take some time to get readjusted to the NBA game after not playing for a season, holding out until he was traded to Brooklyn where he injured his back and required surgery in early May.

While noting that that Simmons is an “all-Star caliber” player who the Nets will need on the court, Curry also said that coming off a year-long holdout and back surgery, things could be challenging for Simmons.

“There are always challenges. Foremost, he has missed a whole season. It is going to be a challenge getting his rhythm back playing basketball,” Curry said.

“I don’t know specifically what he has been through, mentally – that’s hard for me to comment on – but having that year off, having that time off, of competing and playing five-on-five basketball is going to be just as hard ... just taking some time and getting re-acclimated to playing high-level basketball, but he is a special talent, has all the skills. The Nets need him on the floor.”

Simmons has been working out at the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn of late and was seen this week providing a Nets welcome to F.C. Barcelona.