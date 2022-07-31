Deadlines and Commitments - Summer Doldrums (?) edition

What to expect? Who knows? When to expect it? That’s a bit of a different story. There is a calendar!

Moreover, GMs have returned from vacation and so things will heat up again in the peak of summer. The first weeks of August should be interesting. Deadlines for the Nets big trade exception and a couple of contract extensions, the release of the 2022-23 schedule, and sort of a mini-camp will all take place in first three weeks. Dates marked with an asterisk (*) are not official.

Enjoy ... we hope.

—Early August - NBA schedule is released.

—August 1-4 - Young players, primarily Nets, arrive between Monday and Thursday for team workouts, per Chris Milholen.

—August 1 - WNBA Player Playoff eligibility deadline, 5:00 p.m. EST

—August 11 - Ben Simmons is eligible for a two-year extension worth $88.1 million, starting in 2025-26.

—August 11 - Seth Curry can now be extended for four years and $58 million.

—August 14 - Liberty regular season ends.

—August 17 - WNBA Playoffs begin.

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—September 26* - Nets Media Day.

—September 27* - Opening of NBA training camps.

—September 28 - Tenth anniversary of the opening of Barclays Center. Expect festivities.

—September 29 - Kevin Durant turns 34. Happy birthday, KD, wherever you are.

—October 3 - Nets open preseason at Barclays Center vs. the 76ers,

—October 6 - Nets host Heat at Barclays Center in preseason game.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 12 - Nets travel to Milwaukee to play the Bucks in preseason game.

—October 14 - Nets travel to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves in preseason game.

—October 15* - Edmond Sumner contract is guaranteed at $500,000 if he makes Opening Night roster. He was originally guaranteed $250,000 on signing in July.

—October 22* - G League Draft.

—October 24* - G League training camps open.

—October 31 - Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.

—November 6* - G League opening night.

—December 15 - Deadline for NBA owners and players to decide whether to immediately open CBA negotiations or wait a year. Either side can opt in.

—December 15 - First day that T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards (signed in off-season) and Royce O’Neale (trade) can be traded.

—January 5 - Teams can sign 10-day deals assuming they have roster space. Such deals acn be extended for a second 10 days.

—January 7 - All partial and non-guaranteed contracts are extended for full season unless player is waived.

—January 10 - The Nets taxpayers MLE becomes pro-rated. Prior to this date, the Nets can sign a player to the full $6.5 million.

—January 15 - First day Nic Claxton can be traded. It’s later than other off-season signings because he re-signed with the Nets, his previous team, in the offseason and got a raise of at least 20 percent.

—January 20 - NBA Two-Way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

—February 10 - The Nets $11.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires.

—February 10 - The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.

—February 17-19 - NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT).

—February 23* - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET.