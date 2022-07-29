Was Joe Tsai hinting at something in an early morning retweet?

At 2:01 a.m. New York time Friday, Joe Tsai was online somewhere and retweeted a post from Boardroom, the Kevin Durant website...

The original tweet was a video in which Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom asked various legends of the New York playgrounds which NBA player could best survive on that hallowed blacktop? The players were gathered two nights ago in the city for the premiere of “NYC Point Gods,” the documentary which will air on Showtime Friday night.

Although there were various answers — players like Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, Lebron James and Russell Westbrook were mentioned — the overwhelming favorite among those asked was Kyrie Irving. In fact, the video ended with a quick-cut litany of “Kyrie,” “Kyrie,” “Kyrie.”

So in retweeting with “Truth,” was the Nets owner praising his point guard in the midst of reports and rumors that he doesn’t want Irving back in Brooklyn? Was it a peace offering? Sources close to the Nets superstar have told Brian Lewis and Shams Charania that Irving has every intention of returning to the Nets this season? It didn’t seem random. Tsai hasn’t tweeted anything remotely related to the Nets in weeks, focusing more on the Liberty and lacrosse.

Then, there was Irving’s own tweet, delivered at a more civilized 7:40 a.m. ET,

Was he responding to Tsai? After all, Irving has embraced sage, a Native American ritual to cleanse negative energy. Not long after, Irving gave a shoutout to his fans...

Shoutout to ♾A11Even TRIBE — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) July 29, 2022

Who knows, but at a time when there’s been precious little public communication of any sort from anyone in the Nets off-season drama, we’ll take what we can get.