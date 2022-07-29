Liberty hit the road for a rematch with the Chicago Sky

Back on the good foot. After a five-game losing streak, the New York Liberty were desperately in need of a win. They got the job done last Saturday as they beat the Chicago Sky in a close one at Barclays Center.

The Sky are back on the docket tonight. The Sky played in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday and almost pulled off another magical comeback against the Las Vegas Aces. They lost by 10, but it didn't count in the standings so no harm, no foul.

Where to follow the game

CBS Sports Network has us tonight. Tip after 8 p.m.

Injuries

No Betnijah Laney.

All clear for the Sky.

The game

Chicago got games one and two, while New York snagged game three.

Fun thing about Saturday’s game: the Sky took more three pointers than the Liberty! That’s the first time it’s happened all season for New York, and it was good to see that as they got to the rim a LOT more than usual. Of course, they gotta make more of them, but it’s a work in progress.

The Liberty also won the rebound battle on Saturday, and one thing Michaela Onyenwere noted when we spoke to her was that Chicago got back in the game by having success on the offensive boards. The Liberty will need to do clean that up if they want to get another big win.

Natasha Howard will be key to the Liberty’s chances tonight. She fouled out on Saturday night, but not before she had 16 points, ten rebounds, and four steals. Tash is a Swiss army knife for the Liberty and can take on every responsibility given to her. Howard will get to battle a familiar foe one more time. Candace Parker is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year, which would be the second for CP3. Parker is one of the game’s greatest bigs and her versatility always serves her well. Parker is everything you want in a franchise player, and she does everything you need in order to win. Clutch plays? She got you. Elite defense? She got you. Leadership on and off the court. Check.

Something the Liberty tried to do on Saturday was keep Kahleah Copper out of the paint. It’s a tough task, but the Liberty did as well as you could expect when going against the 2021 Finals MVP. Copper did attack the basket and got to the free throw line 11 times on the night. However, she only took two after halftime. Rebecca Allen and Marine Johannes will be the primary defenders tonight and they hope they can force her into another tough shooting night. It’s a team effort and the Liberty bigs will look to help their wings as they thwart off Copper’s drives.

Player to watch: Courtney Vandersloot

Concussions are incredibly tough to navigate. Bec Allen had her own issues as she recovered from a concussion she suffered in June. Vandersloot suffered her concussion on July 14th against the Los Angeles Sparks and was out for two weeks. She returned to action on Tuesday against the Aces and played 21 minutes. It’s good to see her back and we’re glad she’s doing better.

Barring something unforeseen, Sloot will cede her assist champion crown to Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics. Vandersloot has led the WNBA in assists in each season dating back to 2017. Having a guard that always finds her teammates in the right spot is a blessing and Sky fans are lucky to have Vandersloot on the club. When Sloot last saw the Liberty, she hit them with a game winning dagger from deep in the final seconds. That’s what winners do.

Sabrina Ionescu will be looking to build upon her heroics from Saturday night. Sab hit the game winner and overcame some tough defense by Rebekah Gardner of the Sky. Gardner played her tough and will likely match up with her again once she checks in. For Sab, her ability to stick with it and stay aggressive against elite defenses has the team competing for a playoff spot. She missed her fair share of shots at the rim, but she hit the biggest one imaginable so all’s well that ends well. If she continues to attack the basket, she might even get a foul call or two. It could happen!

From the Vault

IT'S BEY DAY!

