Seth Curry loves his brother ... and competing against him

Seth Curry loves his brother Steph and for a brief period the two were teammates on the Warriors in 2013 but he prefers being on his own.

“I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” Seth told NBC Sports Monte Poole when asked about a reunion.

Seth, at 31, is three years younger than Steph and obviously not the same player. Indeed, it can be argued that no one is. Seth is now with his eighth team in Brooklyn. He’s still seeking his first NBA ring while Steph has played his entire career with Golden State and now has four rings and a Finals MVP to his credit. But in the Curry family, the two brothers and their father, Seth has the best 3-point shooting percentage. Seth is third all-time — and first among active players — at 43.95 percent. Steph is 12th at 42.76 and Dell is 40th at 40.19. Steph, of course, has the most threes all-time, 3,117.

“You never know what the future holds,” Seth told Poole. “I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best.”

Seth Curry had his best season in 2021-22 despite a left ankle sprain that required off-season surgery. He averaged 15.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting in 45 games in Philadelphia and 14.9 points on 46.8 percent in 19 games in Brooklyn. He says he’s healthy and ready for next season no matter what the Nets roster looks like come September 27 when training camp begins.

And, as noted, it took Seth a long time to get to that level. In addition to that short stint with Steph before getting cut in 2013, he’s played with Memphis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Dallas, Portland, Dallas again, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. He also played with the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz and spent a year on the mend after a suffering a fractured tibia. He told Poole that he was helped in that arduous journey by this brother and father.

“So I was able to watch Steph learn from his mistakes, just like I did my dad,” Seth told Poole. “He kind of made some of those mistakes for me, so I didn’t have to go through them. And that helped my competitive edge as well, just having to fight for everything.

“Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today,” he added. “I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as or better than in literally everything, not only just basketball.”

When the NBA schedule comes out in a couple of weeks, the brothers — and fans — will quickly scour it to see when the two teams will play each other not just because of the brotherly rivalry but because the Nets will be facing the defending NBA champs, going up against the best.