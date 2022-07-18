Deadlines and Commitments: That’s Entertainment edition

So we wait but in the meantime, let’s be entertained! Not just that melodrama. Shooting was expected to begin this week for that Nets-based Ronny Chieng comedy for Hulu. A week and a half later, we can tune into a Kevin Durant-produced Showtime documentary on New York points guards featuring a number of former Nets.

Also, expect a lot more rumors. A lot more.

—July 20 - Shooting was scheduled to start on the unnamed Hulu comedy starring Ronny Chieng as Nets GM. Wondering how the screenwriters are holding up as news keeps leaking out. Script changes much.

—July 29 - “NYC Point Guards,” a documentary produced by Kevin Durant’s Boardroom, debuts on Showtime. It features former Nets point guards Kenny Anderson, Stephon Marbury, Dwayne “the Pearl” Washington and Rafer “Skip to my Lou” Alston.

—Early August - NBA schedule is released.

—August 1 - WNBA Player Playoff eligibility deadline, 5:00 p.m. EST

—August 11 - Ben Simmons is eligible for a two-year extension worth $88.1 million, starting in 2025-26

—August 11 - Seth Curry can now be extended for four years and $58 million.

—August 14 - Liberty regular season ends.

—August 17 - WNBA Playoffs begin.

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—September 27 - Likely opening of NBA training camps, preceded by Media Day.

—September 28 - Tenth anniversary of the opening of Barclays Center. Expect festivities.

—September 29 - Kevin Durant turns 34. Happy birthday, KD, wherever you are.

—October 3 - Nets open preseason at Barclays Center vs. the 76ers,

—October 6 - Nets host Heat at Barclays Center in preseason game.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 12 - Nets travel to Milwaukee to play the Bucks in preseason game.

—October 14 - Nets travel to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves in preseason game.

—October 31 - Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Easiest decision of the year. At some point, Nets must guarantee the second year of Kessler Edwards deal under his current contract.

—February 10 - The Nets $11.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires.

—February 10 - The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.

—February 17-19 - NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT)

—February 23 - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET.